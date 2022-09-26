List of the Triad's spookiest attractions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is near and all things scary are here!
Here's a list of the spookiest attractions opening this season in the Triad:
Woods of Terror
- 5601 N Church Street
- Greensboro, NC
- Tickets available here.
Kersey Valley Spooky Woods
- 1615 Kersey Valley Road
- Archdale, NC
- Tickets available here.
Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail
- 6059 Union Grove Church Road
- Seagrove, NC
- Tickets available here.
Carolina History & Haunts
- 300 W Washington Street
- Greensboro, NC
- More information can be found here.
Ghoulash Halloween Festival
- October 22 at 2 p.m.
- Downtown Greensboro
- Register here.
Horror House
- October 8, 22, 28
- 7289 Wyatt Drive
- Summerfield, NC
- Admission: $15
- Visit bugleboyfarms.com for more information
Hacker House Haunted House
- Every weekend in October
- 188 Hacker House Trail, Pilot Mountain
- Admission: $25 ($20 on Halloween)
- Tickets are available, here.
- Visit hackerhouse.com for more information