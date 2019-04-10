GREENSBORO, N.C. — Calling all ghosts and goblins! It’s that time of year where all things spooky take over the Piedmont Triad for a frightfully good time!

Check out the list below for Halloween events taking place in the month of haunted October!

GREENSBORO

Information provided by the City of Greensboro

Monster Mash at Glenwood Recreation Center: October 19, 11 am to 2 pm

A family Halloween party with games, story-telling, snacks and plenty of candy for all ages. Bring your own trick-or-treat bucket or bag, and don’t forget to wear your best costume.

Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat: Peeler Recreation Center, October 19, 1-3 pm

A free day of family fun, games, candy, and prizes in a safe environment.

Ghoulash! at LeBauer and Center City Parks and the Greensboro Cultural Center: October 26, 2-6 pm

A spook-free Halloween event with games, arts and crafts, bounce houses, a haunted house by City Arts, game booths, and costume contests.

Halloween Spooktacular Dance at Barber Park Event Center: October 29, 6-8 pm

Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation program hosts a Halloween dance for individuals with disabilities, and their friends and families.

Hallelujah Regale at Windsor Recreation Center: October 30, 6:30-9 pm

A free alternative to Halloween for families to enjoy music, games, face-painting, snacks, a non-scary costumes contest and most of all candy. All ages are welcome.

Halloween Hoopla at Brown Recreation Center: October 31, 6:30-8:30 pm

A free, family-friendly event with food vendors, candy, face-painting, games, bounce houses, vendors, and more! Children of all ages are welcome.

Adult Recess – Halloween Edition at Country Park: November 1, 6-9 pm

And 21 and older only event. Have all the fun you enjoyed as a kid with hayrides, carnival games, a costume contest, “Thriller” dance-off and more. Adult beverages will be for sale. Parking available at Jaycee Park.

Truly Terrifying Trailblaze at Lake Higgins: November 1, 6-8 pm

Bring your family for an evening hike on the Bald Eagle trail along the banks of Lake Higgins. Come in costume to talk about bats, snakes, creepies and crawlies, ghosts and ghouls!! We will learn some of the history of Halloween and the environmental aspects of this haunting holiday as the season is changing from fertile summer to icy winter. Following our hike come gather ‘round a cauldron fire and sip hot cider to share faerie tales. Bring your own mug and your scariest ghost stories! Call Lake Higgins Marina at 336-373-3739 to register for this terrifyingly terrific event.

The Princess and the Goblin: October 25-27; Friday 7:30 pm; Saturday 11 am and 2 pm; Sunday 2 pm; Odell Auditorium, Greensboro College, 815 West Market St.

When confronting a nasty troupe of goblins (who are more silly than scary) a princess learns how to conquer her fears and become self-reliant. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the show. Treats will be on hand. Tickets: $8. Buy your tickets online.

Stage Fright! An Evening of Short Plays: October 24-27; Thursday 6:30 pm; Friday and Saturday at 8 pm; Sunday at 2 pm; Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, Greensboro Cultural Center

A showcase from our Playwright’s Forum, this is a series of short plays featuring the spooky and eerie for Halloween. Suggested Donation: $10.

“Ghosts in the House” Interactive Book Walk at McNairy Library: October 5, 9 am to 6 pm

Make a paper ghost to take with you as you read along with this not-too-spooky Halloween story! All ages are welcome.

Halloween Storywalk at Hemphill Library: October 10, all day

Get ready for Halloween with this indoor storywalk of “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything” with interactive fun along the way.

Candy Corn Counting Contest at Benjamin Branch Library: October 18, all day

See if you can guess the number of candy corns in our jar and explore the history of the familiar Halloween treat at this DIY program. The best guesser wins a bag of candy corn.

Halloween Costume Shop at Central Library: October 19, 10 am to 12 noon

Halloween is less than two weeks away! Come into our costume shop and create an original outfit that only you will be wearing. This event is for all ages.

Hilarious Halloween Fun at Hemphill Library: October 19, 3-4 pm

Superheroes, skeletons and more are invited to join us for a Spooktacular Saturday with silly stories, snacks, and a spiderweb craft.

Hilarious Halloween Hunt at Vance Chavis Branch Library: October 26, 9 am to 5 pm

Take part in a self-directed scavenger hunt throughout our library. Wear a costume. Complete the hunt and earn some sweet treats.

Halloween Candy Election Day at McNairy Library: October 26, all day

Drop by any time today to place your vote for your favorite treat and get a Halloween bookmark to color! All ages are welcome.

Spooky Science at Kathleen Clay Library: October 30, 4-5 pm

Have some spook-tacular fun with Halloween STEAM experiments including boo bubbles, ghost rockets, and ectoplasmic slime. This program is for children K-5th grade.

Fall Wreath Class at Smith Active Adult Center: October 15, 1-3 pm

For adults 50 and older. Learn how to make this unique fall wreath. Register and pay $25 at the front desk of Smith Center by October 8.

Halloween Mask Makerspace at McNairy Library: October 24, 3:30-4:30 pm

Use our craft supplies to make a Halloween mask! We will have blank ones to create your own design or safari animals to color. All ages are welcome.

Halloween Masks at Kathleen Clay Library: October 26, 2-3 pm

Stop by the DIY table and make a creepy, silly, or cool mask for Halloween. This program is for families.

Happy Harvest Craft Time at McGirt-Horton Library: October 26, 2:30-3:30 pm

Help the library fill its cornucopia collage with harvest treats. All ages are welcome.



Monster Makerspace at Hemphill Library: October 26, 3-4 pm

Curious about Frankenstein's monster? Drop in and use our googly eyes, craft sticks, pipe cleaners and other fun art supplies to design a cute or creepy monster of your own.

Cauldron Bubble Craft Time at Hemphill Library: October 29, 3:30-4:30

Stir up some fun with fluffy pumpkin slime and learn about chemistry at the same time.

Fall Is Here Storytime at McNairy Library: October 15, 6:30-7 pm; October 16 and 17, 11 am

Families are invited to this evening program for simple books, hand rhymes, felt-board stories, and fun-filled learning.

Fall, Fabulous Fall Storytime at Benjamin Branch Library : October 21, 9:30 am and 10:30 am; October 22, 9:30 am, 10:30 am and 6:15 pm

Join us for a toddler and preschool storytime with books, rhymes, a short film and a craft.

Join us for a toddler and preschool storytime with books, rhymes, a short film and a craft.

Happy Halloween Storytime at Benjamin Branch Library: October 28, 9:30 and 10:30; October 29, 9:30 and 10:30; October 30, 6:15 pm

Join us for a toddler and preschool storytime with books, rhymes, a short film and a craft.

Join us for a toddler and preschool storytime with books, rhymes, a short film and a craft.

Silly Monsters Storytime at Kathleen Clay Edwards Library: October 29, 9:30 am and 10:30

Join us for books, flannel stories, movement, and short films for birth through preschool-aged children.

Join us for books, flannel stories, movement, and short films for birth through preschool-aged children.

Silly Stories for Halloween Storytime at Chavis Branch Library: October 29, 11 am

Storytime for Babies and Preschoolers. Little ones are welcome to wear a costume. Join us for silly stories, songs, finger plays, a short film, and a simple craft.

Storytime for Babies and Preschoolers. Little ones are welcome to wear a costume. Join us for silly stories, songs, finger plays, a short film, and a simple craft.

Gentle Halloween Fun Storytime at McNairy Library: October 29, 6:30-7 pm; October 30, 10 am and 11 am; October 31, 10 am

Families are invited to this evening program for simple books, hand rhymes, felt-board stories, and fun-filled learning. Tonight's theme is Halloween. Kid-friendly Halloween costumes are welcome!

Families are invited to this evening program for simple books, hand rhymes, felt-board stories, and fun-filled learning. Tonight's theme is Halloween. Kid-friendly Halloween costumes are welcome!

Going Batty Storytime at Glenwood Library: October 30, 3:30-4 pm

Enjoy stories, rhymes, flannels, and fingerplays about bats. This program also includes a short book-related video and an art activity. This is the perfect after school storytime for ages 3-7 and their siblings, encouraging early literacy skills based on Every Child Ready to Read. Glenwood Library welcomes special guests from the UNCG Bat Research Team.

Enjoy stories, rhymes, flannels, and fingerplays about bats. This program also includes a short book-related video and an art activity. This is the perfect after school storytime for ages 3-7 and their siblings, encouraging early literacy skills based on Every Child Ready to Read. Glenwood Library welcomes special guests from the UNCG Bat Research Team.

Halloween Fun Storytime at Hemphill Library: October 31, 10-11 am

Join us for a toddler and preschool storytime with books, rhymes, and a fun art activity.

Join us for a toddler and preschool storytime with books, rhymes, and a fun art activity.

HIGH POINT

Halloween Spooky Hoopla

What: Enjoy hay rides, bounce houses, a costume contest and parade, balloon art, gaming truck, face painting, food trucks, a DJ and other entertainment! Free admission!

When: Saturday, October 26 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: High Point Athletic Complex 2920 School Park Road High Point NC

Find out more: Halloween Spooky Hoopla

FORSYTH COUNTY

Dark in the Park

What: This spooky fun event includes hay wagon rides, face painting, Halloween crafts, guided lantern-lit tour of God’s Acre Cemetery. Wear your Halloween costume!

When: Thursday, October 17 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Halloween Trick-or-Treating Fun!

What: This free event is for Trick-or-Treaters!

When: Sunday, October 27 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Old Salem Museums and Gardens

Find out more: Old Salem Trick-or-Treating

LEXINGTON

Boo Bash!

What: 60 plus locations for trick-or-treating fun in uptown Lexington! Plus enjoy pumpkin painting, fun music and more!

When: Thursday, October 31 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: 13 East First Avenue in Uptown Lexington

Find out more: Boo Bash!

Spooky Cruise’N

What: Spooky classic cars will line the streets on Main Street in Lexington! Be sure to dress up your car or truck and give out candy.

When: Tuesday, October 8 at 6:00 p.m.

Find out more: Spooky Cruise’N

BURLINGTON

Dark in the Park

What: Dive into Halloween fun at Dark in the Park in Burlington! The event includes amusement rides, Halloween costume contests, carnival games, and a lot more spooky fun! Then make sure to stick around for the Halloween Fireworks show!

When: Saturday, October 26 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Find out more: Dark in the Park

Downtown Spooktacular

What: Includes trick-or-treating fun plus a Halloween costume parade!

When: October 31, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Burlington

Find out more: Downtown Spooktacular

