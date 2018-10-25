Like the rest of America, you probably think the biggest problem with Halloween are those people who consider it National Dump Candy Corn on Unsuspecting Children Day.

While that is an important issue, a larger trick-or-treat dilemma has loomed since the candy-industrial complex invented Halloween (it didn’t, but that's so much easier than getting to the day’s complicated history).

Thanks to a Gregorian calendar that follows seasons remarkably well, October 31 often falls on a weekday. That's fine for October 31 but it sucks for Halloween.

That’s why the Halloween and Costume Association has started a Change.org petition asking President Trump to move the annual distribution of candy to the last Saturday in October.

Halloween could be so much more on a weekend

Imagine being an 8-year-old superhero capable of lugging at least another few pounds of candy when your parents tell you to get your cape inside because it’s a school night. You try to convince them your superpower is not being cranky after only three hours of sleep, but they’re not buying it.

Moving Halloween to a Saturday would not only solve the school-night dilemma but it would ease the heavier-than-normal traffic on Oct. 31 caused by parents trying to get home early so they can squeeze their infants into unwieldy-but-adorable costumes (or spend an hour arguing with their tweens why their outfits are totally inappropriate).

It could happen...

Imagine a Halloween where time is of no consequence, and people are happy to dole out free snack-size chocolate as late as 10 or 11 p.m. It would also give kids plenty of time to weed the candy corn from their buckets, leaving room for treats so good their parents will steal them.

Millennials have the power to move Halloween. They’ve already shown great might in making 25 seem a reasonable age to get a driver’s license and proving that living with parents is a sustainable lifestyle. Neither of those seemed possible just 10 years ago.

This is a country that had no problem combining the birthdays of two of its greatest presidents and honoring them by taking off an unrelated Monday. Surely we can move the redistribution of candy wealth to a Saturday for the sake of convenience.

