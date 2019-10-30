GREENSBORO, N.C. — By now, your child has probably narrowed down their costume selection to one, and you've decided who's staying in to give out candy and who's trick-or-treating.

According to State Farm, around 35 million children, between five and 13 years old, go trick-or-treating every year in the U.S.

Before the big day, here are some safety tips provided by our local law enforcement for a happy Halloween!

Motorists:

• Watch for children darting out from between parked cars.

• Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.

• Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

• At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.

Parents:

• Make sure that an adult or an older responsible youth will be supervising the outing for children under age 12.

• Check the sex offender registry at sexoffender.ncsbi.gov/ when planning your child’s trick-or-treat route. You can view maps that pinpoint registered offenders’ addresses in your neighborhood and sign up to get email alerts when an offender moves nearby.

• Plan and discuss the route trick-or-treaters intend to follow. Know the names of older children's companions.

• Make sure older kids trick-or-treat in a group.

• Instruct your children to travel only in familiar areas and along an established route.

• Teach your children to stop only at houses or apartment buildings that are well-lit and never to enter a stranger's home.

• Establish a return time.

• Tell your youngsters not to eat any treats until they return home.

• Review all appropriate trick-or-treat safety precautions, including pedestrian/traffic safety rules.

• All children need to know their home telephone number and how to call 9-1-1 in case of emergency.

• Pin a slip of paper with the child's name, address, and telephone number inside a pocket in case the youngster gets separated from the group.

Costume Design:

• Only fire-retardant materials should be used for costumes.

• Costumes should be loose so warm clothes can be worn underneath.

• Costumes should not be so long that they are a tripping hazard.

• Make sure that shoes fit well to prevent trips and falls.

• If children are allowed out after dark, outfits should be made with light colored materials. Strips of retro-reflective tape should be used to make children visible.

Face Design:

• Do not use masks as they can obstruct a child's vision. Use facial make-up instead.

• When buying special Halloween makeup, check for packages containing ingredients that are labeled "Made with U.S. Approved Color Additives," "Laboratory Tested," "Meets Federal Standards for Cosmetics," or "Non-Toxic." Follow manufacturer's instruction for application.

• If masks are worn, they should have nose and mouth openings and large eye holes.

Accessories:

• Knives, swords, and other accessories should be made from cardboard or flexible materials. Do not allow children to carry sharp objects.

• Bags or sacks carried by youngsters should be light-colored or trimmed with retro-reflective tape if children are allowed out after dark.

• Carrying flashlights with fresh batteries will help children see better and be seen more clearly.

While Trick-or-Treating:

• Do not enter homes or apartments without adult supervision.

• Walk; do not run, from house to house. Do not cross yards and lawns where unseen objects or the uneven terrain can present tripping hazards.

• Walk on sidewalks, not in the street.

• Walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic, if there are no sidewalks.

Treats:

• Give children an early meal before going out.

• Insist that treats be brought home for inspection before anything is eaten.

• Wash fruit and slice it into small pieces.

• Throw away any candy that is unwrapped or partially wrapped or has a strange odor, color, or texture.

Homeowners/Decorations:

• Keep candles and Jack O' Lanterns away from landings and doorsteps where costumes could brush against the flame.

• Remove obstacles from lawns, steps, and porches when expecting trick-or-treaters.

• Keep candles and Jack O' Lanterns away from curtains, decorations, and other combustibles that could catch fire.

• Do not leave your house unattended.



