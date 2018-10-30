Halloween is a time when people love to be frightened.

From scary movies to haunted houses, a good scare from time to time is a little exciting. But how do you really know -- if some is truly scared.

When you’re scared, your body responds. One body language tell are the eyes, you’ll see the white of people’s eyes. The eyebrows go up and lips pull back to the sides of the face.

You jump and cover your face to protect yourself from a perceived threat. Your fight or flight response system is activated when you're scared. You get goose bumps, which is a physiological response to fear. The goose bumps make the hair stand up, which makes you look bigger.

