GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several neighborhoods across the Triad are starting to postpone Halloween festivities with severe weather in the forecast Thursday night. Some have decided to move trick-or-treating to Friday, November 1.
Here's a list of alternatives from neighborhoods delaying trick-or-treating, to indoor events families can attend Halloween night.
- Greensboro's Lindley Park Neighborhood: Festivities moved to Friday, November 1 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. The area between Longview, Lindell, Sherwood, and Walker will be closed to car traffic at that time to allow for safe trick-or-treating.
- Asheboro's Trick Or Treat In The Park: Event moved from Halloween to Thursday, November 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at McCrary Park at 138 Southway Road.
- Greensboro's Cornerstone Baptist Church: Hosting an indoor block party on Halloween night, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 5736 Inman Road.
- Kernersville's Paddison Memorial Branch Library: Holding a Halloween night event with crafts, a photo booth, and plenty of candy from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 248 Harmon Lane.
- Trick or Treating For Town of Walnut Cove, Town of Rural Hall, and City of King: Rescheduled for November 1, from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Main street will not be closed as originally planned.
- Guilford College United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat: The event will now be held inside the church from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m on Oct. 31. Enjoy candy, hot dogs a movie and more!
- Rock Hill Sovereign Grace Church Fall Festival: Rescheduled for Sunday, November 2nd, from 12 pm-2 pm. It will take place in Arlington Park in Greensboro. There will be games, face painting, free food and more. Trick or treats will also be given out to the kids.
- Steeplegate Community's Trick or Treat Event:
Trinity's Steeplegate community has moved their trick or treat to Friday night, November, 1st.
- Downtown Kernersville Trick or Trick: A final decision will be made Thursday if there is a cancellation due to storms. The Trick or Treat is set to run from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. in downtown Kernersville.
- Steeplegate Community Trick or Treat In Trinity: Trick or treat moved to Friday night, November 1st.
RELATED: Strong Thunderstorms Could Hit During Trick or Treating
Are we missing any listings? Email news@wfmy.com or webteam@wfmy.com with information & updates.
RELATED: Severe Weather Halts Lindley Park Trick-Or-Treating Until Friday
OTHER HALLOWEEN STORIES
RELATED: A Spooky-Safe Guide To A Happy Halloween
RELATED: NC Preemies Celebrate First Halloween in Adorable Costumes
RELATED: Halloween Fun For Teens
RELATED: A Spooktacular Halloween At Woods Of Terror In Greensboro
RELATED: Creepy interstellar 'face' spotted by Hubble space telescope
RELATED: Reedy Fork Man Hosts "Lawn Haunting" For Halloween
RELATED: How Much Candy Can You Eat For 100 Calories?
The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.