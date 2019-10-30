GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several neighborhoods across the Triad are starting to postpone Halloween festivities with severe weather in the forecast Thursday night. Some have decided to move trick-or-treating to Friday, November 1.

Here's a list of alternatives from neighborhoods delaying trick-or-treating, to indoor events families can attend Halloween night.

Greensboro's Lindley Park Neighborhood: Festivities moved to Friday, November 1 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. The area between Longview, Lindell, Sherwood, and Walker will be closed to car traffic at that time to allow for safe trick-or-treating.

Festivities moved to Friday, November 1 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. The area between Longview, Lindell, Sherwood, and Walker will be closed to car traffic at that time to allow for safe trick-or-treating. Asheboro's Trick Or Treat In The Park: Event moved from Halloween to Thursday, November 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at McCrary Park at 138 Southway Road.

Event moved from Halloween to Thursday, November 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at McCrary Park at 138 Southway Road. Greensboro's Cornerstone Baptist Church: Hosting an indoor block party on Halloween night, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 5736 Inman Road.

Hosting an indoor block party on Halloween night, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 5736 Inman Road. Kernersville's Paddison Memorial Branch Library: Holding a Halloween night event with crafts, a photo booth, and plenty of candy from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 248 Harmon Lane.

Holding a Halloween night event with crafts, a photo booth, and plenty of candy from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 248 Harmon Lane. Trick or Treating For Town of Walnut Cove, Town of Rural Hall, and City of King: Rescheduled for November 1, from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Main street will not be closed as originally planned.

Rescheduled for November 1, from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. Main street will not be closed as originally planned. Guilford College United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat: The event will now be held inside the church from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m on Oct. 31. Enjoy candy, hot dogs a movie and more!

The event will now be held inside the church from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m on Oct. 31. Enjoy candy, hot dogs a movie and more! Rock Hill Sovereign Grace Church Fall Festival: Rescheduled for Sunday, November 2nd, from 12 pm-2 pm. It will take place in Arlington Park in Greensboro. There will be games, face painting, free food and more. Trick or treats will also be given out to the kids.

Rescheduled for Sunday, November 2nd, from 12 pm-2 pm. It will take place in Arlington Park in Greensboro. There will be games, face painting, free food and more. Trick or treats will also be given out to the kids. Steeplegate Community's Trick or Treat Event:

Trinity's Steeplegate community has moved their trick or treat to Friday night, November, 1st.

Trinity's Steeplegate community has moved their trick or treat to Friday night, November, 1st. Downtown Kernersville Trick or Trick: A final decision will be made Thursday if there is a cancellation due to storms. The Trick or Treat is set to run from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. in downtown Kernersville.

A final decision will be made Thursday if there is a cancellation due to storms. The Trick or Treat is set to run from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. in downtown Kernersville. Steeplegate Community Trick or Treat In Trinity: Trick or treat moved to Friday night, November 1st.



RELATED: Strong Thunderstorms Could Hit During Trick or Treating

Are we missing any listings? Email news@wfmy.com or webteam@wfmy.com with information & updates.

RELATED: Severe Weather Halts Lindley Park Trick-Or-Treating Until Friday

OTHER HALLOWEEN STORIES

RELATED: A Spooky-Safe Guide To A Happy Halloween

RELATED: NC Preemies Celebrate First Halloween in Adorable Costumes

RELATED: Halloween Fun For Teens

RELATED: A Spooktacular Halloween At Woods Of Terror In Greensboro

RELATED: Creepy interstellar 'face' spotted by Hubble space telescope

RELATED: Reedy Fork Man Hosts "Lawn Haunting" For Halloween

RELATED: How Much Candy Can You Eat For 100 Calories?

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE