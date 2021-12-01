Hamilton tickets in Greensboro: Don't buy yours yet!

Hamilton tickets at the Tanger Center in Greensboro go on sale December 2, but you'll find tickets on sale now.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hamilton is coming to the Steven Tanger Center in Greensboro in April.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on December 2, 2021, at 10 AM.

So, why was 2 Wants To Know able to find tickets before then?

Check this out, we Googled Hamilton and Greensboro, and up came 2,000 entries. The first one brought us to a site where you could buy Hamilton tickets on your choice of day and seat. The prices are what you would expect, anywhere from $180 all the way to $500+.

It's exciting to think you've got the jump on the hottest ticket in town, but before you purchase those tickets, look at ALL the fine print. For example, on this site, tickets-center.com, the words at the top of the page say Independent resale tickets, prices may be above face value. These are not official tickets from the Tanger Center.



When you're on the official Tanger Center website, there is a warning talking about third-party vendors. The most important thing for you to know is this:

TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com are the only official sources for tickets to shows at the Steven Tanger Center. Tickets sold via unofficial sources may be invalid or not accepted at Tanger center shows.