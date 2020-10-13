Hand sanitizer and face mask giveaways in Guilford County

50,000 cloth face coverings and 25,000 bottles of hand sanitizer will be given out to residents in October.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Thousands of face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer will be given out to Guilford County residents in the month of October.

The giveaways are organized by the Guilford County Social Services division.

On October 1, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved the giveaways.

Each resident will be allowed to pick up 3 face masks and 1 or 2 bottles of hand sanitizer depending on supplies.

“As we continue to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and enter into flu season it is important that we stay diligent in our commitment to protect our citizens as we re-open our communities and return to normal business. Access to reusable cloth face-covering and hand sanitizers is a key part of our Public Health strategy during this pandemic” said Board of County Commissioners’ Chairman Jeff Phillips.

Here is a list of giveaway times and locations:

Thursday October 15 at 1203 Maple Street in Greensboro from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Citizens will be able to drive-thru and pick up items or walk-up to the building and receive the items.

Thursday October 22 at 325 East Russell Street in High Point from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Citizens will be able to drive-thru and pick up items or walk up to the building and receive the items.

Additional masks and hand sanitizer will be handed out at other community locations on Tuesday, October 13. Each of the following locations will receive 1,800 face masks and 600 bottles of hand sanitizer: