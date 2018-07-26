CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a handcuffed suspect stole a CMPD cruiser Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect, 20-year-old Dontray Anotnio Pharr was placed under arrest following a routine traffic stop. Police said Pharr was placed under arrest, handcuffed behind his back and placed in the back of a marked patrol vehicle.

Police said the officers then began searching the suspect’s vehicle. While the officers were searching, the suspect was able to move his handcuffs in front of him and squeeze through a very small window in the interior of the patrol car that was open to allow air conditioning into the prisoner area, police report. Police said the suspect then fled the scene in the officer’s marked patrol vehicle.

Police said they located the cruiser a short time later, but were unable to find Pharr.

He currently has multiple, active warrants against him for larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of counterfeit instruments, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist delay obstruct, flee to elude arrest, impersonating law enforcement, aggressive driving and injury to personal property.

