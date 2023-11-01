How to handle travel frustrations

Expert Blanca Cobb on how to handle your emotions during stressful travel.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all thought the flight travel headaches were over since the holidays were over, but they were not. The FAA did a full ground stop this morning due to tech issues. The halt in flights can cause disruptions to people's vacations and business travels. And often, it's more than an arrival inconvenience; it can cause missed work and vacations, which means people are out of money.

Travelers should see these events as separate and not connected. If not, people might think flying isn't a reliable way to travel, and it can impact the industry. It's easy to believe that flying isn't worth the trouble since Christmas flight chaos, and a few weeks later, the FAA halts flights temporarily.

It's human nature to find fault and take it out on someone. I'm not saying that this is right. I'm saying that it's human nature. Remember that the airline crew and airport employees aren't to blame for today's grounded flights. Keep this in mind when interacting with flight crews and airport employees. Be kind and show patience.

Knowing that there can be travel delays, figure out how you might reschedule your day if your flight is delayed. For example, if you miss the in-person meeting, can you jump on zoom or phone instead? Think about workarounds. Or, what can you get done while you wait for your flight?