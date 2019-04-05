NORTH CAROLINA, USA — "Hands Free NC" or House Bill 144 just moved one step closer to becoming law.

On Friday, the bill advanced to the State House after passing the Judiciary Committee. But more work still needs to be done.

House Bill 144 was originally drafted to ban the use of any handheld electronic device while driving. If passed it would make North Carolina the 19th state to have some sort of a hands-free law.

According to the NCDOT, there were 123 deaths last year alone due to distracted driving. Distracted driving also lead to 102 rear end fatal crashes and 733 lane departures from distracted driving.