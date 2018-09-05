GREENSBORO, NC -- Groceries cost hundreds of dollars a month for many families especially large ones with growing children. Disabled and Senior citizens, many with specific or medically related nutritional needs, are often unable to earn an income to cover the cost of groceries. That's why more than 40 million Americans rely on food stamps through the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance program.

Now proposed requirements tied to the Farm Bill could impact access to food stamps, especially for people living on the cusp of poverty in the United States. The current Farm Bill which is set to expire in the fall, allotted 80% of its budget or $70 billion to SNAP. Last month lawmakers introduced a draft bill that proposed a 20% cut to those funds.

They also want able-bodied people to work at least 20 hours or participate in a job training program to get those benefits. This could mean reduced or no food stamps for some people.

Opponents of the proposal have galvanized their opposition via #HandsOffSnap which was trending on social media. Supporters are also using it to voice their views on the bill and why they thought welfare should be reformed.

While the debate stewed on social media, the reality is that for more than 1.5 million North Carolinians not getting food stamps can mean not enough food on the table. 74-year-old retiree, Ronald Thomas was at the One Step Further Food Pantry in Greensboro. With the help of staff, he picked out some macaroni and cheese and peanut butter.

"I get fruit, I get popcorn, a loaf of bread and possibly a can of tuna fish if I can squeeze enough out of that $25," said Thomas of when he would go to get food at a regular grocery store.

"Maybe next year I'll probably get $30 but the way things are going with the economy I don't look for an increase instead I expect a setback."

That set back looms on the horizon with the new farm bill in Washington which proposed a reform of the welfare system by channeling funds towards food production and security. Lawmakers want spending to go directly to farmers by way of providing more arable land and money.

"The small farm subsidies and low-interest loans are things which are in there that will really help especially the young new farmers just trying to get involved," said George Smith of Smith Farms in Guilford County. He has been in the agriculture business since 1982.

While Smith supports a large portion of the bill, he too expressed concerns about the proposed cuts to SNAP.

"The snap bit really bothers me because I know how important fresh nutrition is for health and it goes to helping communities that don't have grocery stores," added Smith.

"It's going to hit a lot of families and it's going to hit them hard. We have seniors a lot of children are disabled individuals as well as veterans and those people are the most vulnerable," agreed Susan Cox one of the coordinators of the Grocery Assistance Program at One Step Further.

"Some of our seniors and disabled patrons, only receive $16 to $20 a month in benefits, but even for those that get more that's not even enough," Cox added that for every one meal provided through supplemental food programs like the ones run by pantries and food banks, SNAP provided 12 meals.

"Our partner agencies will not be able to fill that gap, we don't have the capacity to service the number that will lose benefits and the ones that will be hardest hit are your seniors, disables and children," concluded Cox of the challenges the bill could create.

The new proposal would also affect free and reduced lunches at public schools if passed.

Since he is unable to work or earn income, Thomas said he is thankful that there are places where people like him can go to get food and not rely on his food stamps alone.

"I know, for one thing, If I keep praying to God, He would always provide for me anywhere."

