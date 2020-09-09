Hanging Rock ranger run over by motorcyclist, park officials offer reward for info on suspect

Officials at Hanging Rock are searching for the person who ran over a park ranger with a motorcycle after the ranger tried to stop the suspect from defacing a trail.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A park ranger at Hanging Rock in Stokes County, North Carolina was purposefully run over by a motorcyclist on a hiking trail, park officials said. Hanging Rock officials have offered a $300 reward for information leading to the man accused of injuring the ranger.

It happened on Sunday, Sept. 6. Eryn Staib, the newest ranger at Hanging Rock, heard someone riding a motorcycle on the Lower Cascades hiking trail, which is prohibited, Hangin Rock officials said. Staib approached the motorcyclist to stop him, but the motorcyclist purposefully ran over Staib as she attempted to close the gate to the Lower Cascades entrance, park officials said.

According to Hanging Rock officials, after being run over, Staib and another ranger on duty unsuccessfully chased after the motorcyclist.

Staib was injured in the incident but park officials did not say to what extent.

The motorcyclist is described as a white male, age 20-30 wearing a black helmet with a clear visor, according to the Stokes News.