GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you seen hearts on your neighbor’s door or windows? It’s a movement taking over neighborhoods across the nation and right here in Greensboro.

It apparently started with a teacher in Wisconsin, who just wants to show her students love while they’re out of school and practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People are cutting hearts out of construction paper, then getting creative, and placing them on their doors and windows. It’s a welcome surprise to those walking by homes while trying to get out of the house.

It also reminds us all to spread a little love in this world while coming together and social distancing during the pandemic.

There's even a Facebook group to share your Happy Heart Hunt photos!

What is your neighborhood doing to spread love and joy? You can text us a photo and include your name and location to 336-379-5775.

WFMY News 2 want to focus on the things that bring us all joy. Tell us what brings #Joy2You. Text us at 336-379-5775 or share your pictures or videos on Facebook.

RELATED: Joy 2 You: Sharing the good news in a time of uncertainty

#Joy2You

WFMY

RELATED: Greensboro 9-year-old displays signs with kind words to cheer up neighbors

RELATED: Joy 2 You: Sharing the good news in a time of uncertainty

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

RELATED: 'We're all in this little war together,' Greensboro manufacturer making parts for ventilators

RELATED: Real-time updates: Guilford County reports first coronavirus death

RELATED: 7-year-old Greensboro girl battling cancer urges others to obey coronavirus stay-at-home order so she can have a fighting chance

RELATED: 'We'll ask if you've traveled outside of North Carolina in the last 14 days' | 911 dispatchers asking more screening questions

RELATED: Guilford County reports first coronavirus-related death

RELATED: When will unemployment checks be issued?

RELATED: Can’t pay your water or gas bill during the COVID-19 pandemic? Get ready for an extension minus the fees

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775