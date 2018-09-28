GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – Happy North Carolina Day!

Yup! That’s right. North Carolina has its own national day, so people all over the country are celebrating our state.

Cheerwine, barbecue, the Carolina Panthers, our Veteran Community, the Outer Banks… There are so many things to love about the Tar Heel State!

To celebrate, here’s some North Carolina trivia for you. Let’s see how many you know about the land of the long leaf pine:

North Carolina’s state tree is the pine tree North Carolina’s state sport is stock car racing North Carolina’s state vegetable is the sweet potato North Carolina’s state precious stone is the emerald North Carolina’s state nickname is the tar heel state North Carolina’s state flower is the dogwood North Carolina’s state colors are red and blue North Carolina’s state bird is the northern cardinal North Carolina’s state beverage is milk! North Carolina’s state art medium is clay The Venus Flytrap is a species native of North Carolina North Carolina has more than 550 golf courses recognized worldwide, and the village of Pinehurst is the “home of American golf” North Carolina has four universities in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC): Carolina, Wake Forest, NC State and Duke. The North Carolina Zoo is the world's largest natural habitat zoo North Carolina is the only American state to have an actual adopted state toast. It’s called “A Toast,” and was adopted by the North Carolina General Assembly in 1957. Here's the full text:

Here's to the land of the long leaf pine,

The summer land where the sun doth shine,

Where the weak grow strong and the strong grow great,

Here's to "Down Home," the Old North State!

Here's to the land of the cotton bloom white,

Where the scuppernong perfumes the breeze at night,

Where the soft southern moss and jessamine mate,

'Neath the murmuring pines of the Old North State!

Here's to the land where the galax grows,

Where the rhododendron's rosette glows,

Where soars Mount Mitchell's summit great,

In the "Land of the Sky," in the Old North State!

Here's to the land where maidens are fair,

Where friends are true and cold hearts rare,

The near land, the dear land, whatever fate,

The blessed land, the best land, the Old North State!

So, how'd you do?

