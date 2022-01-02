'It was heartbreaking.' | Hardware store owner in business with Weaver Fertilizer for years reacts to fire

Webster Brothers Hardware has been in business with Weaver Fertilizer Co. for years. They want to do anything they can to support the plant.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Many people in Winston-Salem went to bed Monday night worried about the fire at the Weaver Fertilizer plant including John Webster.

Webster is a co-owner of Webster Brothers Hardware store. The family-owned business has been buying fertilizer for years from Weaver.

"Its been a long standing relationship and with a lot of different people that have worked there," Webster said, "I'm almost 60 years old and I bought fertilizer there when I was 16."

Webster said when his daughter called him to tell him the news last night, it was quite a surprise. He said he figured it was something small, but after seeing video of the fire, he realized it didn't look good.

"It was heartbreaking. We've been here so long and developed relationships with people like that, and its always been an easy relationship and you always bought purchased, everything was always there, everything always worked like it was supposed to and overtime its like their family to me," Webster said.

Webster said one of his daughters even named her cat, Weaver, after the plant.

They hope they can still do business with them.