Harris Teeter changing store hours to focus more on cleaning, restocking shelves

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features increasing grocery prices during the pandemic.
Harris Teeter is changing hours at most of its stores.
The company said the stores will close earlier nightly at 9 p.m. to focus on restocking shelves and cleaning stores. The change begins on Monday and will last until further notice. The grocery store retailer said they believe closing early will allow them to process ExpressLane orders ahead of time, restock and organize shelves, and ensure excellent closing to better prepare for the following day, and make sure stores are clean and a safe place to shop.
Select stores will not close early including the Harris Teeter on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. They will continue to operate during normal hours.
Here’s a list of other Harris Teeter that the change does not apply:
- Store 21: Cameron Village, 500 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27605
- Store 69: Old Raleigh Village, 3201-123 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh, NC 27612
- Store 117: University Mall, 2110 S Estes Dr., Chapel Hill, NC 27514
- Store 158: College Rd, 820 S College Rd., Wilmington, NC 28403
- Store 165: Shops at Shadowline, 240 Shadowline Dr., Boone, NC 28607
- Store 177: Barracks Road, 975 Emmet St., Charlottesville, VA 22905
- Store 231: Citadel, 1631 Kalorama Rd NW, Suite 100, Washington, DC 20009
- Store 346: Pine Ridge Plaza, 2835 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
- Store 348: Village at Chestnut Street, 136 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28801
- Store 362: University Commons, 3040 Evans St., Greenville, NC 27834
- Store 376: McHenry Row, 1801 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD 21230
- Store 392: Canton Crossing, 3779 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
- Store 394: Erwin Square, 2107 Hillsborough Road, Durham, NC 27705
OTHER STORIES
Guilford County high schoolers in High Point, Greensboro to not have access to school buses for next two weeks
Gas heating bills are up! NC & SC customers hit with supply & demand costs as well as a rate increase