Harris Teeter: Side dishes for Holiday Meals are not available. Refunds & credits will be given

All side dishes have been pulled from the Holiday Meal orders due to what HT calls "an abundance of caution".

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you pre-ordered your Thanksgiving meal with Harris Teeter, you need to know there is an issue.



Harris Teeter has this message on its website:

Due to product availability with side dishes, holiday meals are not currently available.

To clarify, customers are no longer able to pre-order side dishes and side dishes that were already ordered with the Holiday Meal will not be available.

A statement from Harris Teeter says:

Quality and product integrity are paramount to Harris Teeter. In an abundance of caution, we have voluntarily withdrawn specific items from our deli departments due to quality concerns. Our insistence on offering products that meet our stringent quality standards may temporarily impact the availability of select fresh items. This withdrawal impacts the side dishes advertised in our Holiday Dinners. Harris Teeter is proactively communicating with customers who pre-ordered Holiday Dinners to offer a resolution, and we are still accepting Holiday Dinner orders for Turkeys, Hams, and Prime Ribs only.

We understand how important quality food is to our customers’ holiday traditions, and we thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we work to ensure the best quality and selection.



“For every shopper who purchased a holiday dinner that is affected, we are going to offer their turkey, ham, or prime rib for free and we're also crediting $50 to their VIC card account,” said Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter Director of Communications.

Just under 5,000 customers who ordered Holiday Meals are impacted by this. Harris Teeter is contacting customers by email and phone to warn them so they're not surprised next week when they go to pick up their thanksgiving meals...and there are no side dishes.