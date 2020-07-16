Harris Teeter requiring masks at all stores

The grocery chain is encouraging shoppers who can't wear a mask to use delivery or online shopping methods.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You'll need a mask if you plan on shopping in Harris teeter anytime in the foreseeable future.

The company made the announcement today. All customers, with very few exceptions, would be required to wear a face mask, face shield, or another type of facial covering.

They said in the following statement, "According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country.”

Harris Teeter said they urge costumers unable to wear any type of face covering to utilize ExpressLane, their online shopping service so they won't have to actually shop in the store or use delivery options.