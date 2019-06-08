GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s terrifying to hear about mass shootings and just as scary the feeling of “numbness” when you read the headlines.

WFMY News 2 spoke to a number of community members following the El Paso, Texas mass shooting on Saturday and the second in Dayton, Ohio just the next day. We heard one common feeling and concern among many -- being desensitized to mass shootings.

RELATED: 31 dead from 2 mass shootings in one weekend

We brought in experts for a gun violence round table to talk about the feeling of being numb or desensitized following a mass shooting. Both Dr. Nannette Funderburk, Psychotherapist with The Social and Emotional Learning Group and Dr. David Gutterman, Clinical Psychologist with LeBauer Behavioral Medicine shared their opinions.

RELATED: Debate Continues After 2 Mass Shootings in 13 Hours: The Second Amendment vs Gun Control

Dr. Gutterman said it’s actually normal to have a feeling of numbness and being desensitized in the beginning after first learning about a mass shooting because we’ve been prolonged to it.

RELATED: 'Hate Has No Home Here' | Anti-Hate Signs Disappear From Some Yards In Greensboro After Mass Shooting, Homeowner Says

He said as you see or hear about the details and the victims that’s when we start to feel it and become less desensitized.

Dr. Nannette Funderburk said, “We don’t have the shock, as we used to years ago,” due to the prolonged exposure of mass shootings.

RELATED: 31 dead from 2 mass shootings in one weekend

She also said it’s normal for mass shootings to increase levels of anxiety.



Dr. Funderburk said to check-in with yourself about your feelings, then branch out to your circle of family and friends. It’s good to talk about it. If you feel like you need professional help, then seek it out. Communication in the household with families and kids is critical. Experts said kids hear about it and it’s important to communicate on their level.