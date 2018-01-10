GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Foxes everywhere!

The NextDoor App alerted WFMY News 2 to one neighborhood that has seen a whole bunch of Foxes lately.

"We see them every single night, every night," Joseph Gunning said. "There's usually two sometimes three."

Many from the The Carriage Hills neighborhood of Greensboro say they've seen foxes walking around. Carriage Hills includes Hobbs Road, Westridge Road and Rock Haven Drive.

We spoke to Triad Wildlife Experts & Animal Removal. Experts there said now that we've entered October, this is the time you'll see foxes out and about because they're preparing for the cold months ahead.

Experts say foxes will try to gather food now - from trash cans and your pets food bowls - because their sources of meat like groundhogs are going into hibernation. They will save this food for days and even months in preparation for the winter.

I've seen a couple of them running around I think it could be a partnership," Tim Montgomery said. He lives in the Carriage Hill neighborhood near Tanger Park. "They start over here and they run over here and eat the food and scanter away, and they're just really slick as the devil."

Wildlife Experts & Animal Removal services says 9 times out of 10 foxes will run the other way if they see you. But if the don't - beware! They could be rabid and potentially bite.

Guilford County Animal Control says if you feel the need to remove a fox from your neighborhood because it is harming your chicken coop or digging up your yard, you can call a removal service like Triad Wildlife Experts & Animal Removal.

