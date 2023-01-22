38-year-old woman found safe in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Police said Frances Regina Thompson 38, was found safe.
Winston-Salem police said Frances Regina Thompson was last seen on the 4700 block of Oak Ridge Drive around midnight Sunday.
Thompson was last seen driving a 2001 black Chevrolet Impala with the North Carolina license plate TLF-2553.
Frances Regina Thompson missing in Winston-Salem
