x
38-year-old woman found safe in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said Frances Regina Thompson was found safely.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Police said Frances Regina Thompson 38, was found safe.

Winston-Salem police said Frances Regina Thompson was last seen on the 4700 block of Oak Ridge Drive around midnight Sunday.

Thompson was last seen driving a 2001 black Chevrolet Impala with the  North Carolina license plate TLF-2553.

Frances Regina Thompson missing in Winston-Salem

