Have you seen her?| Police search for missing Greensboro woman

Police believe Constance Maranda Epps-Butler, 75, is suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman in Greensboro Saturday.

Greensboro Police Department said Constance Maranda Epps-Butler is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs around 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black or red blouse, navy or black pants, white/pink/grey sketchers tennis shoes, and wearing possibly a toboggan or bonnet on her head.

She has black hair and walks with a limp, according to police.

It is not known what mode of transportation Epps-Butler was using or what direction she was heading towards.

She was last seen on the 800 block of Sullivan Street, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Officers believe she is suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on Epps-Butler’s whereabouts, call Greensboro police at 336-373-2287 or 911.

