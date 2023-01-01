Have you seen her? | Winston-Salem teen missing

Heather Leslie Hepler, 19, was last seen on the 1300 block of Drumcliffe Drive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police need your help in finding a missing teen girl.

Heather Leslie Hepler, 19, was last seen on the 1300 block of Drumcliffe Drive in Winston-Salem around 12:33 a.m. Sunday. Officers said Hepler has been diagnosed with Autism and has other medical issues.

WSPD said Hepler wandered off from a hospital and has not been seen since. They don’t believe foul play is involved. Officers do not know how limited her mental capacity is.

Hepler was last seen wearing black sweat pants, black and white striped shirt and blue and white shoes.

She is 4 feet tall and 11 inches and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information on Hepler's whereabouts, call Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

