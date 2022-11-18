x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Have you seen him? 18-year-old missing in Greensboro

Police said Bradley Dyles-Waters was last seen on North Elm Street.
Credit: Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for a missing 18-year-old.

A silver alert was issued for Bradley Dyles-Waters, who was last seen on North Elm Street in Greensboro Thursday. Officers said he is suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Dyles-Waters was last seen wearing jean shorts. a burgundy t-shirt with gray dots, a black mask, a ball cap, and black and red sneakers.

He is about 6 foot tall and weighs 225 pounds.

If you have any information about Dyles-Waters ’ whereabouts, call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2287.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

NC Attorney General investigates Ticketmaster: How the process works

Before You Leave, Check This Out