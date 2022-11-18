Have you seen him? 18-year-old missing in Greensboro

Police said Bradley Dyles-Waters was last seen on North Elm Street.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for a missing 18-year-old.

A silver alert was issued for Bradley Dyles-Waters, who was last seen on North Elm Street in Greensboro Thursday. Officers said he is suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Dyles-Waters was last seen wearing jean shorts. a burgundy t-shirt with gray dots, a black mask, a ball cap, and black and red sneakers.

He is about 6 foot tall and weighs 225 pounds.

If you have any information about Dyles-Waters ’ whereabouts, call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2287.

