Have you seen him? | 51-year-old man missing in Thomasville

Michael Todd Howell, 51, was last seen riding a blue bicycle on the 2000 block of Johnsontown Road at 8:30 p.m.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 51-year-old man in Thomasville.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Michael Todd Howell, 51, was last seen riding a blue bicycle on the 2000 block of Johnsontown Road Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Howell is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camo hat, red shirt, jeans, a denim jacket, and tennis shoes. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Deputies said Howell is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's.

Anyone with information on Howell's whereabouts is asked to call Sherri Soles at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at (336) 242-2105.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.