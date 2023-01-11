Amaechi Kanayo Nwosa has been found safe, officers say

Greensboro police said Amaechi Kanayo Nwosa, 34, was found safe.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Greensboro police said Amaechi Kanayo Nwosa was found safe.

Police said Nwosa, 34, is missing. He is five feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Officers said Nwosa suffers from cognitive impairments and is nonverbal.

He was last seen wearing long sleeve brown shirt with stripes and orange pants.

If you have any information on Nwosa's whereabouts, call Greensboro police at 336-373-2287.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.