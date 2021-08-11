Have you seen this man? Missing man with autism last seen in Wilkes County

Deputies said Timothy Chambers Jr. (T.J.) was reported missing on Nov. 8. They believe he could possibly be in the area of Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Wilkes County Sheriff's Office, a 22-year-old man who has autism is missing.

Deputies said Timothy Chambers Jr. (T.J.) was reported missing on Nov. 8. T.J. was last seen at his home around 9 a.m. in Wilkes County, deputies said. They said he also has social anxiety issues. According to Deputies, he left his home with someone in a green Toyota Prius. Deputies believe he could possibly be in the area of Atlanta, Georgia.

He has blue eyes and brown hair. He's not known to frequent areas where there is a large number of people.