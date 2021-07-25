Have you seen this missing child? Police search for 10-year-old Winston-Salem girl

According to investigators, Kaydence Tincher was last seen wearing a long sleeve multi-colored shirt and blue jean shorts.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a girl.

Police said she has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said she was last seen around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Officials said it is believed she left her home without permission.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

