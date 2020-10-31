Silver Alert canceled for missing 60-year-old Burlington man

Frank Poole Jr. was found by the Greensboro Police Department in Greensboro.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update - Mr. Frank Poole Jr. was found by the Greensboro Police Department in Greensboro. Police said he was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation. According to police, Poole Jr. is in good health and arrangements are being made to take him back to his home in Burlington. The silver alert has been canceled.

Previous - Burlington police are searching for a missing man. A silver alert was issued Saturday for Frank Poole, Jr.

Burlington police said Poole suffers from a cognitive impairment and requires medicine.

He was last seen wearing a black hat with the letter “P” on it and a blue long sleeve shirt, a black jacket, and white tennis shoes.

Poole is described by investigators as almost 5 feet 7 inches tall, and police said

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

