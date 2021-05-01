Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 79-year-old Greensboro man

A silver alert was issued Saturday for 79-year-old Glenn Byerly. Officials said Byerly could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing endangered man.

A silver alert was issued Saturday for 79-year-old Glenn Byerly.

Police said Byerly could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Byerly is described by investigators as white, and 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Investigators said he was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, navy blue pants, wearing gold-rimmed glasses right before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police describe his car as a 2005 Buick LeSabre with a license plate that reads “EBN8216”.

If you have any information call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435.

