Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 79-year-old Greensboro man

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing endangered man.
A silver alert was issued Saturday for 79-year-old Glenn Byerly.
Police said Byerly could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Byerly is described by investigators as white, and 5 feet 10 inches tall.
Investigators said he was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, navy blue pants, wearing gold-rimmed glasses right before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Police describe his car as a 2005 Buick LeSabre with a license plate that reads “EBN8216”.
If you have any information call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775