Have you seen this missing man? Sheriff's office searches for 60-year-old Alamance County man

GREEN LEVEL, N.C. — The Alamance County sheriff’s office is searching for a missing endangered man.

A silver alert was issued Saturday for Johnnie Lee Walker.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Walker could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen wearing a striped blue sweater, blue jeans and black shoes. The sheriff’s office said the incident happened in the town of Green Level.

Walker is described by investigators as black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair that is cut short.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 570-6777.

