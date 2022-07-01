Have you seen this missing teen? Police search for 16-year-old Eden girl

Amonie Grace Jenkins last seen on Anderson Street in Eden back on June 5.

EDEN, N.C. — Eden police are searching for a missing girl.

16-year-old Amonie Grace Jenkins last seen on Anderson Street at around 11 p.m. back on June 5.

She is described by police as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with green eyes and dark brown hair.

Police said Jenkins could be anywhere in the Rockingham County area and has ties to Guilford County.

If you have any information about Jenkins’ whereabouts, call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.