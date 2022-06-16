Have you seen this missing teen? Police search for 16-year-old Winston-Salem girl

Investigators said Ahmia Deijonei Thomas was last seen on Burton Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing girl.

According to investigators, police are searching for 16-year-old Ahmia Deijonei Thomas.

Investigators said she was last seen on Burton Street. Thomas is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Thomas is described by police as 5 feet 8 inches tall, with black and white long hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Thomas’ whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

