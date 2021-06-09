Have you seen this missing woman? Police search for 31-year-old Burlington woman

A silver alert was issued Wednesday for Kyesha Sherell Willis.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing woman.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Willis could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen on Carriage Loop.

Willis is described by police as black, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

