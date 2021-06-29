Have you seen this missing woman? Police search for 46-year-old Burlington woman

A silver alert was issued Tuesday for Christina Lacey Ervin.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Durham police are searching for a missing woman.

A silver alert was issued Tuesday for Christina Lacey Ervin.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Ervin could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen on Baldwin Road and could be wearing a back brace.

Ervin is described by police as black, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information call Durham police at (919) 560-4427.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.