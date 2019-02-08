WENTWORTH, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a boat thief.

Deputies say a Pontoon boat was taken from the Carolina Marina located at 548 Shelton Road in Stokesdale.

According to a release, the boat was last seen being towed away by a white and gold Ford Expedition with damage to the right rear bumper.

Those with information about the boat or SUV are asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634- 3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349- 9683.

