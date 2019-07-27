RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 17-year-old last seen in the NC Hwy 42 S. area of Asheboro Saturday morning.

According to deputies, Trevor Wayne Allred maybe with his 17-year-old cousin, Jaccoub Cooley, whose current address is unknown at the time, but believed to be in the Randolph County area.

Allred was last seen wearing a black & red Deadpool ball cap, white t-shirt, green pants.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 9-1-1, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698, or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at 336-672-7462 (336-67-CRIME).