HAW RIVER, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a man involved in a standoff with police early Sunday morning escaped.

Authorities are looking for Dustin Eller. He's wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Haw River Police and Graham Police were called to a noise complaint at Eller's home on Thompson Street in Haw River around 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to a release, Eller fired a gun while Graham Police approached his home. Eller then holed up inside the house, and a SWAT team was called to the scene.

About two hours later, authorities deployed a chemical inside the home to try to get Eller to come outside, but discovered he'd escaped through a back door and ran into the woods.

According to a release, a handgun was found inside the home, so police don't know if Eller is still armed.

If you know where he is, please call the Alamance County Sheriff’s office at: 336-570-6300, or the Graham Police department at: 336-570-6711.

