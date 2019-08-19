HAW RIVER, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Office says a man involved in a standoff with police early Sunday morning is now in custody. Dustin Lee Eller turned himself in to Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson around 6:00pm Monday, the sheriff's office said in an email.

Eller was wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a felon. Haw River Police and Graham Police were called to a noise complaint at Eller's home on Thompson Street in Haw River around 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to a release, Eller fired a gun while Graham Police approached his home. Eller then holed up inside the house, and a SWAT team was called to the scene. About two hours later, authorities deployed a chemical inside the home to try to get Eller to come outside, but discovered he'd escaped through a back door and ran into the woods.

According to a release, a handgun was found inside the home, so police don't know if Eller is still armed.

