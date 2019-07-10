GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro family wants to warn others about a possible hawk attack.

Cheri Reaves says one of her dogs a long-haired Chihuahua named 'Blue Boy' was attacked by a hawk in the family's backyard.

She told WFMY News 2, the incident happened Wednesday around dusk. At first, after finding Blue Boy, she thought her dog may have gotten caught in the fence which caused deep lacerations to his back and neck.

However, neighbors told Reaves they spotted a hawk circling the backyard. After closely examing the wounds, Reaves believes the bird of prey got ahold of the dog but he was too heavy for the bird to snag.

