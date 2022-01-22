State officials are recommending people stay home as thousands of homes and businesses in some coastal counties are without power.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Gov. Roy Cooper is cautioning people to stay home and stay safe as some roads remain covered in ice and snow.

Cooper is urging North Carolinians to stay home as thousands of homes and businesses in some coastal counties are without power.

Gov. Cooper said state and local crews were out in force Saturday clearing roads, but temperatures below or near freezing would not offer much help.

“Refreezing Saturday night will cause icy roads again Sunday morning,” Gov. Cooper’s office wrote in a news release.

Officials said if you must travel, the State Highway Patrol recommends slowing down and keeping your distance from other cars. State officials said to be sure to completely clear all ice and snow from your vehicle before traveling.

“If you’re in affected areas, the best way to stay safe is to stay home unless you absolutely have to travel,” Gov. Cooper said.

According to Gov. Cooper’s office, Highway Patrol troopers responded to more than 1,500 calls for service and 945 crashes in affected areas since Friday afternoon.

Officials said most calls were related to vehicles sliding off the roadway and becoming stuck or single vehicle collisions.

State officials also recommend being cautious while walking, as most sidewalks, parking lots and hard surfaces are extremely slippery.

According to state officials, nearly 16,000 power outages were reported at about 4 a.m. Saturday, mostly in coastal counties.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.