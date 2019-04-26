High Point Police say a woman was killed in a crash after a suspect led officers on a chase through part of the city Thursday night.

In a release, police say they gave chase to a white Chevrolet Impala after an officer saw the driver crossing lines and almost strike another vehicle. Officers estimate at one point the Impala was driving at 90MPH.

The Impala kept driving on N. Centennial St. and crossed the median into the wrong lane. At that point, police say the Impala crashed into a sedan.

Police identified the driver of the sedan as 43-year-old Karolyn Chambers, a mother of three. They say she died after the crash.

Karolyn Chambers was killed when a car involved in a chase with High Point Police crashed into her vehicle. The driver has been charged with murder.

Police arrested the Impala driver, 33-year-old Anthony Tate of Greensboro, after some resistance. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he is in police custody. A female passenger in his car was also taken to the hospital.

At this time, High Point Police say officers followed their pursuit policy, even taking caution while going through intersections and red lights.

"This was not an incident where we are bumper to bumper pushing the suspect to drive erratically to elude our officers," explains Lt. Curtis Cheeks in an email. "The decisions made by the driver lead to this tragic incident."

As of Friday afternoon, police say Tate had to undergo surgery, but is still in police custody. Once he is out of the hospital, he will be transferred to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail.

Tate is charged with Second Degree Murder, Felony Death by Motor Vehicle, Felony Serious Injury by Motor Vehicle, Driving While License Revoked, Driving While Impaired, Careless and Reckless Driving, Aggravated Felony Speed to Elude Arrest and several other traffic violations.