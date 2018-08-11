GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A grandmother of a 1st grader at Rankin Elementary says her grandson got in a fight with a 4th grader on a school bus.

"He was scared because the 4th grader told him that he was gonna kill him."

Mary J. Chatman says her 6-year-old grandson Rezell Alston was on bus 1359 when a 4th grader hit him.

"The 4th grader hit him in the eye, hit him in the eye," Chatman said.

“And then I hit him in the lip,” Rezell said.

"So he had to defend himself, he said he hit the 4th grade boy in the lip," Chatman said.

The bus driver had to forget about the route, turn around, and head back to Rankin Elementary to drop off the two students involved.

"I was waiting for him to get off the bus, he usually gets home a 3:05," Chatman said. "But he didn’t get home so I called to the school to see why my grandson wasn't there yet and they said they had to turn the bus around because him and 4th grader had an incident."

Guilford County Schools says it's protocol for bus drivers to turn around and head back to school if they are unable to control a situation.

Additionally, GCS says they are investigating the situation and working with the parents of the two elementary school students involved to "resolve the matter appropriately."

"I spoke with the principal to see what’s gonna happen with the 4th grader but, you know, they can't tell you – and I was scratching my head saying I want to see the video I want to see it."

GCS says they cannot release surveillance video from the bus in order to protect the privacy of the other students on board.

Chatman says Rankin Elementary assured her that the two boys will not be riding on the same bus for the time being.

"I don’t want him to be terrified or afraid of riding the bus."

© 2018 WFMY