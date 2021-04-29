'He had a huge heart' | Boone pet shop mourns fallen K-9 deputy

K-9 officers across the region shop at The Pet Place in Boone, including fallen Watauga County Sheriff's Dep. Logan Fox.

BOONE, N.C. — A day after the deaths of Watauga County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Chris Ward and K-9 Dep. Logan Fox, family and friends remembered the fallen deputies as passionate men who loved working in law enforcement.

The sheriff's office confirmed a sergeant and a deputy with the Watauga County Sheriff's Office were shot and killed while conducting a welfare check in the 530 block of Hardaman Circle in Boone, North Carolina, Wednesday morning.



Dep. Fox often took Raven, his K-9, the Pet Place in Boone. Tina Townsend, the store's owner, said Deputy Fox was like family.



"Logan was marvelous," Townsend said. "He had a huge heart for anybody and anything."



Raven came to Townsend's store the morning after Dep. Fox's death.



"She's something else. Full of energy," Townsend said. "[She] will be the first one to let you know she's ready for a treat as soon as she walks in."

RELATED: 2 deputies, and parents killed by suspect in Boone standoff



At the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, family and friends of the fallen deputies shed tears at a growing memorial.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app



Donna Ward is related to Sergeant Chris Ward, and she was listening to her police scanner when the shooting happened.



"He was the sweetest, the kindest," Ward said. ''I'm on my knees praying every morning for these people. I pray for everybody, but, these officers, they have a tough job."



She said Sgt. Ward loved being a deputy.



Townsend said Dep. Fox and Raven also shared that same passion.



"The bond between them is, it's almost, I don't know how to describe it," Townsend said. "It's like a look or a feeling. It just takes off."