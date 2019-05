CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Those who truly knew Riley Howell will all say the same thing.

"He always was able to put others before himself and never hesitated to help anyone who needed it."

So when a gunman walked into his classroom at UNC Charlotte late Tuesday evening and opened fire, officials said Riley sacrificed himself to save his peers.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said Riley was fatally shot while attempting to physically confront and stop the shooter.

Chief Putney said Riley's sacrifice saved lives. Blocked inside a classroom, Putney said Riley had no option to run or hide, so he fought.

"He took the fight to the assailant. Unfortunately, he had to give his life to do so, but he saved lives doing so," Putney said about Riley. "He took the assailant off his feet, and the heroes that we have here were able to apprehend from there."

"Mr. Howell saved lives."

A spokesperson for the Howell family released a statement Wednesday afternoon that described the lovable and one of a kind guy they lost in the school shooting.

"He was friends with anyone and every one--a big, muscular guy with a huge heart. He loved Star Wars, birds, cars, snowboarding, going to the lake, Kentucky Hot Browns cooking from scratch with cast iron while listening to the Feel Good Classic Soul playlist, and his Lauren. He could also put away a pizza," the statement read.

The Howell family mentioned that their son was quick to make friends.

"He was the kind of person who you knew would take care of you the moment you met him, and he always did," the statement said.

Riley also had a long-term girlfriend whom he loved fiercely.

"At 21 years old, Riley Howell was a big kid, who loved life, his family, and his soul mate Lauren. He was everyone’s protector, always standing up for what he believed in and lending a strong back to those in need," the family said about Riley.

Lauren penned a quick note to Riley on her Facebook page as well. It read:

I just don’t really have any words. I keep hoping and hoping I will wake up from this awful dream, but I know that I won’t. I don’t know what to do, but I thank you for everyone who is reaching out to his family and my family and me. Keep us in your thoughts for the dark days to come.

According to UNCC school directory, Riley was an Environmental Studies major.