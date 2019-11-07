KING, N.C. — 12-year-old Levi Floyd's family says what happened to him last Saturday was nothing short of a miracle.

The King, North Carolina family took a vacation to Holden Beach. Levi was playing in the ocean when his cousin noticed something wasn't right.

Levi was face down in the shallow end - motionless.

His father rushed to him, and pulled him ashore. Levi's face was blue and purple.

The family says a stranger, who happened to be a nurse, starting performing CPR on Levi while they waited for an ambulance.

Levi wasn't breathing for five minutes, when suddenly, the nurse felt a pulse.

On the ambulance, the family says Levi regained consciousness.

Now, back home in Stokes County, the Floyds say they're in shock and awe, believing God saw them through what could have been a tragic day.

I spoke with the family today, and will have more on this story tonight at 11 p.m.

RELATED: Woman Drowns While Swimming at Myrtle Beach: Coroner

RELATED: 'I Was Trying My Best to Keep His Head Above Water' | Man Helps Save Boy From Dan River 'Drowning Machine'

RELATED: Child Rescued After Getting Caught in 'Drowning Machine' on Dan River in Rockingham County

RELATED: 'Scariest Moment of my Life' | Family Speaks Out After Child Rescued in the Pool