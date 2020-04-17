RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man is missing and the sheriff's office needs your help to find him.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Nelson Hayes, 36, was last seen on Sunday, March 8. Investigators said he was dropped off at the Quik Chek Convenience Store located on Old Liberty Road in Asheboro. He was then picked up by a woman driving a light in color, possibly gray, older model, 2-door Chevrolet Cavalier.

Family members said Hayes told them he was going to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Salisbury. However, they do not have any record of him being there. His family said he does have family in Missouri, but they haven’t heard from him.

Hayes has brown eyes, wears black glasses, has light reddish-brown hair, light skin complexion, and is approximately 5’07, medium build and about 220 lbs. He was wearing an army green t-shirt, camouflage shorts, and black Vans, carrying a large Army duffle bag and a guitar case.

If you have any information call 911 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699.

OTHER HEADLINES

Man dies in Burlington apartment fire, 1 woman survives

Wanted fugitive in New York murder believed to be in North Carolina

14-year-old girl tied up in home break-in, 1 suspect still at large

Deputies searching for suspects responsible for stealing two vehicles in Randleman

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

Friday coronavirus updates: COVID-19 testing has increased by 88 percent over last two weeks

VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's coronavirus claims

Coronavirus in the Piedmont Triad: County case updates

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775