Asheboro firefighter dies of COVID-19

Battalion Chief Chris Hoover died of COVID-19 on Saturday after spending 46 days in the hospital fighting the virus.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Asheboro community and the Asheboro Fire Department are mourning the death of a firefighter who lost his battle with COVID-19.

Battalion Chief Chris Hoover died on Saturday. Fire Chief Willie Summers told WFMY News 2 Hoover spent 46 days in the hospital fighting the virus. His body was escorted home from UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill on Sunday.

“Christopher Hoover was a hero in this community,” Summers said. “He valued this community, he loved this community, you could see the passion on his face. He loved the fire service. He was a dedicated and committed firefighter, but better yet he was a better person. He was a great husband, a great father, a great brother, a great mentor and a great friend.”

Summers said Hoover was a 24-year veteran of the Asheboro Fire Department and served about 20 years with the Tabernacle Volunteer Fire Department. City of Asheboro Mayor David Smith said his passing is tough on the entire community.

“It’s an unfortunate way to turn to the realization that COVID is real,” Smith said. “COVID has killed too many people in our country and we need to be more diligent, more serious about protecting ourselves and protecting others from the COVID pandemic.”