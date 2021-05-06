'He was trying to cause harm to everybody in the house' | Winston-Salem man escapes shootout and house fire

One day after the deadly standoff between a barricaded suspect and Winston-Salem police officers, a man who claims he was inside the house speaks out.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is speaking out after he says his housemate got into a standoff with police that led to his death.

Winston-Salem Police said a man barricaded himself inside a home on Lockland Avenue Wednesday, and shot at officers when they arrived. Investigators said he later set the house on fire.

But a man WFMY News 2's Jess Winters spoke with said there was violence inside the home before police even got there. He said it started as a domestic dispute between the suspect and his girlfriend, but officials have not yet confirmed that information.

"He was shooting the door where the deadbolt was with his gun," the man said. He wishes to remain anonymous. "I saw the door shaking and I knew I needed to get out."

He said he lived in the house with four others, they all rented separate rooms.

"This house actually meant the world to me."

Now his world has turned to ash. He claimed he was initially sleeping inside the now-charred home when a fight erupted.

I talked to a man who says he’s lived here since 1993. He claims he called 911 when there was a domestic incident inside, and hopped several fences to escape @WFMY pic.twitter.com/2rRWPPxEZI — Jessica Winters (@JessWintersTV) May 6, 2021

"I just wanted the people in the house to be saved and everything, for me to get away from him so he wouldn't cause any further harm."

The man alleged the suspect yelled he was going to 'put a hole in his head,' so he ran out the back door to escape that fate.

"I was on the phone with 911, I had to scale the metal fence, go in their backyard try to figure a way out so I could get to the swat team member."

The house is a total loss, but the housemate was able to find some of his baseball cards among the rubble.